Triple H Responds To Anti-WWE Tweet

During a recent interview FOX 10’s Matt Galka at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, Triple H reacted to Keith Olbermann’s critical tweet about Braun Strowman promoting Friday Night Smackdown during a FOX baseball game broadcast.

“Here’s what I equate that to. If you’re an old dude, sometimes a movie comes up like Iron Man and you go, ‘Are you serious? Cartoons? Comic Books? Are you serious?’ That’s where people were 20 years ago, and now it’s the biggest thing in movies. It’s the biggest thing – like Avengers: Endgame, right? That is the world today. Dinosaurs die out. The world changes, and if you don’t change with it, then you become extinct, just like the dinosaurs. So Keith, don’t be a dinosaur or you’ll be extinct, too.”