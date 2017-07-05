Triple H Responds To Fan Criticism Over Different Seating For UK TV Tapings
Published On 05/07/2017 | News
Triple H shared photos of preparations for this weekend’s United Kingdom Championship TV tapings in Norwich, England. Fans noticed that the seats look like lawn chairs, which has led to fans criticizing Triple H and WWE on Twitter. “The Game” responded to the fans on Twitter:
Last preparations for the #UKChampionship show LIVE tonight in #WWENorwich.
Feels like the beginning of @WWENXT at @FullSail… pic.twitter.com/DFY6QUnaBx
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017
Not about the type of chairs…It's about the fans in the seats and the action in the ring. https://t.co/h6GhCiOgdA
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017