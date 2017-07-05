triple-h2

Triple H Responds To Fan Criticism Over Different Seating For UK TV Tapings

Triple H shared photos of preparations for this weekend’s United Kingdom Championship TV tapings in Norwich, England. Fans noticed that the seats look like lawn chairs, which has led to fans criticizing Triple H and WWE on Twitter. “The Game” responded to the fans on Twitter:

