Triple H Responds To Fan Criticism Over Different Seating For UK TV Tapings

Triple H shared photos of preparations for this weekend’s United Kingdom Championship TV tapings in Norwich, England. Fans noticed that the seats look like lawn chairs, which has led to fans criticizing Triple H and WWE on Twitter. “The Game” responded to the fans on Twitter:

Not about the type of chairs…It's about the fans in the seats and the action in the ring. https://t.co/h6GhCiOgdA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017