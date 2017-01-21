Triple H Responds To Seth Rollins Calling Him Out, Ex-WWE Star Changes His Gimmick, Kishan Raftar

– During a recent interview with Dale Rutledge of FOX Sports’ Wrestling Compadres Slamcast, Triple H was asked about Seth Rollins calling out and if “The Architect” knew where WWE headquarters was located.

“Apparently not. Yeah, no,” Triple H said.

“Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit. But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.”

– Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose is going back to his Leo Kruger persona. It is the character he portrayed in NXT, prior to transforming to Rose.

Rose is going under the name Krugar.

Rose parted ways with WWE last May, after being granted his request to be released from his contract.

– WWE uploaded this video on YouTube of Performance Center recruit doing an intense biceps workout.