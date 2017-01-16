Triple H Responds To The Rock’s Tweet, Kurt Angle On His HOF Induction, Satnam Singh – WWE PC Video

– Below is video of Satnam Singh doing drills at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout. Singh is the first Indian-born player drafted to the NBA and was the subject of the “One In a Billion” documentary on Netflix.

– As noted, WWE confirmed today that Kurt Angle will be going into the Hall of Fame this year. Angle tweeted on the induction:

– As noted, The Rock congratulated Triple H on the success of the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament after night 1 this weekend. Triple H replied today and quoted The Great One. You can see their tweets below:

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017