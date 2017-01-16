triple-h-3

Triple H Responds To The Rock’s Tweet, Kurt Angle On His HOF Induction, Satnam Singh – WWE PC Video

Published On 01/16/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is video of Satnam Singh doing drills at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout. Singh is the first Indian-born player drafted to the NBA and was the subject of the “One In a Billion” documentary on Netflix.

– As noted, WWE confirmed today that Kurt Angle will be going into the Hall of Fame this year. Angle tweeted on the induction:

– As noted, The Rock congratulated Triple H on the success of the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament after night 1 this weekend. Triple H replied today and quoted The Great One. You can see their tweets below:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author