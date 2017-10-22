Triple H Returns To Action and Defeats Rusev In Chile, Gives New Day Member The Pedigree (Videos and Photo)

Competing for the first time since WrestleMania 33 in April, Triple H worked today’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile as a last minute replacement for absent SmackDown LIVE Superstars.

With AJ Styles in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a match against Finn Balor at tonight’s TLC pay-per-view and Kevin Owens at home with family, “The Game” showed up to face Rusev.

Triple H won the match by pinfall after hitting Rusev with the Pedigree. You can see his entrance and the finish of the match in the videos below.

Triple H competed against Rusev tonight at #WWESantiago pic.twitter.com/9Xk6yH1s1v — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) October 22, 2017

Following the match, Triple H danced in the ring with The New Day before giving Kofi Kingston a Pedigree.

He then posed for the fans.