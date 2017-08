– In an interview with ESPN.com, Triple H explained why Roman Reigns hasn’t turned heel in WWE:

“When people say, ‘They should just turn Roman,’ why? For the people that hate him, he’s already turned, and for the people that love him, they don’t want him to turn. And if we turned him, the people who hate him would switch to loving him, and the people who love him would switch to hating him.”

– WWE released the entire, unedited Roman Reigns vs. John Cena promo battle from Monday’s RAW on YouTube: