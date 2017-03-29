Triple H Says He Got Constant Requests To Cut Enzo Amore

Daily training is different for each talent at the WWE Performance Center, depending on individual needs, and each is assessed in a formal review every six months. Some will be cut at that point; others, even if they aren’t shining at the time, will get a respite if there’s faith that they’ll eventually have a valuable asset to tap into.

In the case of Enzo Amore, who began his WWE journey five years ago, Triple H had faith in the New Jersey-bred grappler.

During an interview with ESPN.com, Triple H revealed that he got constant requests from WWE trainers to cut Amore. Triple H, however, would not.

“There’s been guys that have made it that over the course of a couple of years that were constantly on the cut list,” Levesque said. “Enzo Amore, when I brought him in, everyone at the tryout was saying, ‘Get rid of this kid!’ I was like, ‘He’s got a huge personality. If he can annoy us all this bad here, imagine what he can do on TV.’

“Every time he’d get his review, they’d be like, ‘I’d cut him.’ Dusty [Rhodes] and I would be like, ‘Keep him.’ Look at him now. … Is he ever going to make you money from an in-ring performer standpoint? Probably not. But he’s money on the mic.”

“That’s what we’re looking for, and it’s finding that in a guy or girl that can do what we do. The Rock was the same guy that they were chanting “Die Rocky Die!” until he got a personality, and then all of a sudden, he was The Rock.”