Triple H Says He Would Love To Stop Wrestling, Hug It Out With Bayley

– Believe it or not, Triple H isn’t eager to get back in the ring to wrestle matches in front of huge crowds at shows such as WrestleMania.

That’s what he says, at least, in a recent interview with CraveOnline.com.

The common belief is that for myself and other guys are that we can’t step away from it or can’t let it go but I’d love to [laughs]. As much as I enjoyed last year, when the company asks if you want to go out and compete in front of 100,000 people, it’s hard to say no because it’s a piece of who you are. But at the same time, the workload it creates for you is so massive that it’s hard for you to enjoy it. Even the WrestleMania experience, I spent my time going from a business partner to trying to produce NXT Takeover to trying to oversee the television and if talent have an issue, my match is up in two or three matches and there’s a talent issue I have to deal with, I’m not out of the pocket. It becomes an intense workplace.

– Celebrate National Hug Day with this video montage of hugs from Bayley.