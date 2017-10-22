Triple H Says He’ll Compete At WWE Live Event, The New Day and Kalisto Rewatch Their Ladder Match

– As noted, Triple H announced Saturday that he will compete at a WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday.

“My boots are packed and I’m coming for a fight,” he wrote on Twitter. “#WWESantiago, I’m headed your way. Chile, get ready…it’s #GameTime.

Triple H was added to the tour after WWE announced on Friday that Kevin Owens would not appear Saturday in Argentina and Sunday in Chile due to personal reasons. It will be his first match since WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, where he lost to Seth Rollins.

– In this video, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Kalisto rewatch the chaotic Triple Threat Ladder Match featuring The New Day, The Usos and The Lucha Dragons at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015.

While watching the match, Kalisto asks The New Day if they ever get tired of dancing. They respond by saying they couldn’t believe Kalisto would even think to ask a question like that.

– Former WCW star Horace Hogan celebrated his birthday on Saturday, he turned 52 years old.