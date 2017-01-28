Triple H Sending Custom WWE Title To Serena Williams, Talents Celebrate Chinese New Year, Revival

– In the video below, WWE NXT Superstars HoHo Lun, Tian Bing and the new WWE recruits from China host a Chinese New Year party with other NXT Superstars:

– In the video below, The Revival make the case for fans to vote for them as Tag Team of the Year in the WWE NXT Year End Awards, which will be revealed at “Takeover: San Antonio” tonight on the pre-show:

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to tennis star Serena Williams for winning the Australia Open: