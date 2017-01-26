Triple H – Takeover Note, Ric Flair In Used Car Ads (Videos), “Bella Family Origins” Premieres
Published On 01/26/2017 | News
– Below is the first episode of “Bella Family Origins” from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:
– Triple H announced on Twitter that he will give a live Facebook interview with Cathy Kelley on Saturday night after the WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event.
– As seen below, USA Auto Sales in Atlanta, Georgia recently hired WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to appear in commercials for them: