Triple H Talks About Collaborating On WWE NXT With Vince McMahon

During his recent media call, Triple H talked about how he and Vince McMahon work together on issues related to the NXT brand:

On Vince Getting Excited About NXT Talents & How They Decide To Bring Them Up: “I think there’s excitement, there’s a lot of talent that [Vince] will say on an occasional basis, ‘Where are you at with this particular person? When do I get them?’ You know what I mean? It’s my job to then creatively work with the team both main roster and my own team to say when is the right strategic time to put the person into the right place that they need to go to so they have the best opportunity in front of them and to make sure they’re ready.”

On Deciding Who To Call Up & When: “And it’s funny because sometimes I’ll see people think or say, ‘Oh my God, this person has been so ready for so long.’ They don’t know the things that they’re missing that we can see from our side of it to say, ‘I need you another three months and this is what I really need you to focus on. I don’t want you to fail on this one piece whenever you get up there, whatever that is.’ There’s a lot of components that go into this and yeah, we have those conversations. And [Vince] gives me the opinion and the stuff and listens to my opinions. Sometimes there’s stuff he sees on the shows.”

On Wanting NXT Talents to Succeed: “I want it to be the best it can possibly be,” said Triple H. “Not only for the roster, for RAW, whatever that is. But I want it to be the best for any of these talents. I want them all to succeed at the biggest level they can. Granted, they’re not all going to do that. They all can’t be the main event at WrestleMania but I want them all to have the opportunity when they move up to the roster because whatever it is, whatever the opportunity is, whether it’s big or small, as long as we give them the tools to do that then whatever’s going to happen, is going to happen.”