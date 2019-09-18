Triple H Talks About The Future Of NXT Takeover

During this week’s NXT conference call, Triple H spoke about the NXT brand.

Future of the Takeover events: “The Takeovers will continue, but there’s a schedule shift going on,” he said. “That is an opportunity to better serve our Network subscribers to give them more live content on a more regular basis. So NXT Takeovers will continue… but there are opportunities to do other content.”

NXT being two hours: “It’s about the content and the build, and if you build it right, then it’s not about the length of time, and hopefully you’re not even considering it when the show is over. You’re just like, ‘Man, that was good!’”