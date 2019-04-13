Triple H Talks About What Vince McMahon Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For

In an interview with Sports Business Journal, Triple H commented on the evolution of WWE’s business and praised Vince McMahon for changing with the times:

“It’s one of the things that Vince has done so successfully and he’s not given enough credit for a lot, is being able to shift with the time and being slightly ahead of it. As he sees the shift happening, he’s able to morph, whether that be with the character, whether that be with the television show and production, whether that be tearing up your PPV model that your business is built on and saying I’m going to start this over and I’m going to go to an OTT model because I can see the world heading in that direction.”