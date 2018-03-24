Triple H Talks Undertaker Possibly Facing John Cena at WrestleMania

Triple H talked about whether Undertaker will face John Cena at WrestleMania 34 or not during an international media conference call. The Game had the following to say, per The Express:

“You’ve seen John Cena calling him out, you’ve seen that play out on television. Where that goes I’m not sure, where that goes beyond April 8 I don’t know. It’s kind of a one-day-at-a-time thing and time will tell and we’ll see. It really comes down to being up to The Undertaker, what he wants to do anywhere any time and he’s earned that right certainly with everything that he has accomplished and everything he’s done. He’s earned the right to pick his shots, pick his opportunity and really dictate what he wants to do.”

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.