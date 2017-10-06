Triple H Teases One More Match With The Rock, Chris Jericho Reveals His Favorite Match Ever

– During an interview with the Mumbai Facebook office, Triple H commented on possibly having one more match with The Rock:

“About two years ago, he and I [The Rock] did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania and the competitive nature of it and it lit up the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work, he’s pretty busy I am too. But hey, right place, right time? I’ll dance one more time with The Great One, Rock.”

– Chris Jericho posted the following message on Instagram about his favorite match:

“When people ask me what my favorite match is, I always say the ladder match vs @officialshawnmichaels from No Mercy on Oct 5, 2008!. The match, the story, the build up, the finish…it was the culmination of one of the best told stories & angles in @wwe history! Thanks Shawn!”