Triple H vs. Roman Reigns For WWE Intercontinental Title Set

WWE has confirmed with Gulf News that Triple H’s match with Roman Reigns at Friday’s live event in Abu Dhabi will be for the Intercontinental Title.

Reigns: “I’m super excited. Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself. I’m always down to defend my yard… It’s not just a regular match, it’s for my Intercontinental title. I’m looking forward to put it up on the line… that’s the type of champion I want to be.”

Triple H: “I bring a different intensity that my era brought to the ring. This is kind of a rematch from WrestleMania 32… and Roman is probably one of the most intense competitors in the WWE right now so I look forward to stepping in the ring with him. He calls himself the ‘Big Dog’, I call myself ‘The Game’… So, we’ll see.”