Triple H’s In-ring Return To Action Confirmed

Published On 02/27/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Whether or not Seth Rollins will be ready in time for WWE WrestleMania 33, Triple H is now being advertised to wrestle at a live event in Buffalo on March 10th and Toronto on March 11th. Finn Balor is also being advertised for the Toronto show.

