Triple H’s In-ring Return To Action Confirmed
Published On 02/27/2017 | News
Whether or not Seth Rollins will be ready in time for WWE WrestleMania 33, Triple H is now being advertised to wrestle at a live event in Buffalo on March 10th and Toronto on March 11th. Finn Balor is also being advertised for the Toronto show.
BREAKING NEWS! See TRIPLE H live at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 10th when WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA comes to Buffalo!! #WWEBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/HCWMLD7uBm
— KeyBank Center (@KeyBankCtr) February 26, 2017
JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Game” Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B
— MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017