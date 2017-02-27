Triple H’s In-ring Return To Action Confirmed

Whether or not Seth Rollins will be ready in time for WWE WrestleMania 33, Triple H is now being advertised to wrestle at a live event in Buffalo on March 10th and Toronto on March 11th. Finn Balor is also being advertised for the Toronto show.

