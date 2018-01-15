Triple H’s Statement On Goldberg Being Inducted Into 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame

As noted, ESPN revealed in an article on Monday morning that former WWE/WCW World Champion Bill Goldberg would be inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Triple H also issued a statement on Goldberg being inducted via ESPN, which you can read here:

“Goldberg’s unique athleticism, persona and intensity captured the imagination of sports entertainment fans around the world throughout his illustrious career,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “We are honored to have Goldberg take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

The ceremony is slated to take place on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.