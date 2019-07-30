Trish Stratus Accepts Charlotte Flair’s Challenge For A Match At SummerSlam

Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair will go head-to-head at Summerslam.

An all Hall of Famers edition of “The King’s Court” went down tonight on SmackDown LIVE as Jerry “The King” Lawler welcomed Trish Stratus to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Stratus seemed thrilled to be back in front of the WWE Universe while also admitting that she was always itching to get back in the ring, but she also had to think about her responsibilities as a mother. The good vibes were quickly ruined when Flair interrupted, paying little mind to Trish’s accomplishments and her maternal status, suggesting that Trish was using her motherhood as an excuse before shockingly challenging Trish to a match at SummerSlam.

Stratus’ initial reply was silence, which drew the ire of “The Queen,” prompting Flair to tell the WWE Hall of Famer to get out of “her” ring and go back to changing diapers. The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion reminded Flair that there would be no trail for Charlotte to blaze if it wasn’t for the foundation Trish and her peers laid during “The Attitude Era.”

Trish then said “to be the woman, you have to beat the woman” and accepted Flair’s SummerSlam challenge.

SummerSlam streams live on Sunday, August 11 at 7 ET/4 PT on the WWE Network from Stratus’ hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.