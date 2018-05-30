Trish Stratus On WWE Contacting Her To Work Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with The Niagara Falls Review. Here are the highlights:

Working the women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year:

“I got the word on Dec. 26 … I was eating a chocolate peanut butter ball. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I put the peanut butter ball down and said, ‘OK, let me talk to my family.’ I called a friend of mine in Toronto — whenever there’s a TV show or production that needs a ring, he’s the guy — and I said, ‘Can we get a ring set up? I might have an opportunity, and before I say yes to them, I have to make sure I can still do this.’ Wrestling is like riding a bike, it really came quicker than I thought. My body definitely knows what to do. Was I little sore? Yes, absolutely. My body was like, ‘Why did you just throw yourself down from five feet up?’ My body was reminding me that’s not normal.”

The Rock:

“He was always such a great guy anyway, so you’re always happy to see such a positive, warm person making it outside the business. And he’s a good friend of mine, so that’s neat, too — I knew him back in the day. He was always the hardest working guy in the company, so I’m not surprised at the success he achieved.”

