Trish Stratus Remembers Ashley Massaro

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus paid tribute to Ashley Massaro following her passing, saying they formed a tight bond and she’s having trouble processing the news.
“Darling [Ashley Massaro] my heart hurts so much with this news,” Stratus wrote via Instagram. “I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner. Once I got cleared they ran the idea by me to come back and work with Ashley against Vince’s Devils – Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle and Victoria — I didn’t know what to expect.”
Adding, “What I met was a driven, hungry girl who was eager and all in. She was enthusiastic from the start, excited about the opportunity to prove she was more than just a model.”
The rest of her post continues:
“I was her first suplex, I stood alongside her as she took her first steps of her wrestling career… What a sport, a total pro and she loved every minute in the ring – and I loved living it with her, through her wide eyes of the newness of it all
“When you work with someone in this business there is a bond that is forever formed. Even if the ‘work’/partnership is for only a brief time of your life, it is still a piece of your life that makes up your being. I’m thankful we kept in touch, every so often touching on those moments that we shared.
“I’m having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom. I’m both sad and mad …
“Rest In Peace baby girl, I hope you know how much you were loved by everyone, especially your punx. Sending the brightest light and the most love to Ashley’s daughter and her family.”
View this post on Instagram
Darling @ashleymassaro my heart hurts so much with this news. I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner. Once I got cleared they ran the idea by me to come back and work with Ashley against Vince’s Devils – @torriewilson @mrs_candice_michelle and @reallisamarie. I didn’t know what to expect … what I met was a driven, hungry girl who was eager and all in. She was enthusiastic from the start, excited about the opportunity to prove she was more than just a model. . I was her first suplex, I stood alongside her as she took her first steps of her wrestling career… What a sport, a total pro and she loved every minute in the ring – and I loved living it with her, through her wide eyes of the newness of it all . When you work with someone in this business there is a bond that is forever formed. Even if the ‘work’/partnership is for only a brief time of your life, it is still a piece of your life that makes up your being. I’m thankful we kept in touch, every so often touching on those moments that we shared. . I’m having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom. I’m both sad and mad … . Rest In Peace baby girl, I hope you know how much you were loved by everyone, especially your punx. Sending the brightest light and the most love to Ashley’s daughter and her family.