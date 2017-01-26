Trish Stratus Says She Wasn’t Contacted About A WWE Return

While appearing on the The Ross Report, Trish Stratus revealed that WWE never contacted her to make an appearance at last year’s NXT Takeover special in Toronto. It was rumored that the reason Mickie James appeared at the event was because Trish was unable to appear because she was pregnant at the time.

“No, I did not [get approached], actually, that was a big rumor that even my team, my staff, was asking me.”

Stratus added, “there were no plans whatsoever to do anything. It seems, obviously… no. I mean, they had not asked me. And, at that point, I mean, I was backstage. I did go backstage and I was about seven months pregnant. I was seven-and-a-half months pregnant. There was really nothing that could have been done at that point. So no, they had never talked to me about that. But they had known I was pregnant too. There was some talk a few months earlier about doing something with them, just collaborating on something. And so they all knew I was pregnant. So that was just a full-blown rumor. It wasn’t anything they had thought about doing and then didn’t work out, and then, they got Mickey and all that stuff. No, Mickey [James] was the girl for that match.”