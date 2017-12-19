Trish Stratus Teases Working First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, Stephanie McMahon officially announced that the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match would take place at the Royal Rumble PPV event.

The announcement caught the eye of one WWE Hall of Famer and that is Trish Stratus, who teased returning to the ring to work the match. She wrote the following: