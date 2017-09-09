Trish Stratus Thinks A WWE NXT Star Looks Like Her

A photo of NXT Superstar Mandy Rose is drawing comparisons to Trish Stratus — and even the WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time WWE Women’s Champion herself admitted to being momentarily confused.

#MaeYoungClassic competitor, @vanessabornewwe makes her #NXTRoadTrip debut alongside @mandysacs in #NXTRochester! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

The photo in question was taken at Thursday’s NXT live event in Rochester, New York, and shows Rose alongside her tag team partner for the evening, Mae Young Classic competitor Vanessa Bourne. Fans quickly pointed out the likeness that Rose, a former star of Tough Enough and Total Divas, bears to Stratus, and Trish didn’t disagree.

Ha! I actually thought that was me! I was wondering when I wore that outfit lol. Wow @WWE_MandyRose 👯 https://t.co/hzhVFPOeQn — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 8, 2017

Rose seemed quite flattered by the comparison and revealed that Trish is nothing less than an inspiration to her.

Stratus additionally joked that she thought the photo was, in fact, a screenshot of her playable character from the upcoming 2K release, WWE 2K18.