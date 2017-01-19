Trish Stratus Welcomes Second Child, 5 Things You May Not Know About Charlotte Flair, Emma Photos
Published On 01/20/2017 | News
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and her husband Ron welcomed their second child last Saturday.
According to Trish’s website, the baby was born in Newmarket, Ontario and is named Madison Patricia — the middle name honoring her Greek paternal grandmother who recently passed. She weighs 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
She's here… https://t.co/lkknQNT0qY pic.twitter.com/C1mBJIBnLA
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 19, 2017
Her first child, a son named Maximus, was born in September 2013.
– Charlotte Flair isn’t shy when it comes to telling fans about her many in-ring accolades. But did you know these five facts about the Raw Women’s Champion?
– Emma is spending time in Mexico this week. Here are some photos.