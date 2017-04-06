Trisha Paytas Rants On WWE Fans Following Backlash (Video), Latest News On Cody’s TNA Status
Published On 06/04/2017 | News
– YouTube personality Trisha Paytas, the woman that recently called out Dolph Ziggler, made a new video directed at wrestling fans that attacked her on social media. At one point she stated, “wrestling is so f*cking boring. It’s stupid as f*ck.”
– Brandi Rhodes commented on her husband Cody’s status with Impact Wrestling, noting that he finished his dates with the company months ago:
His dates with Impact were finished months ago dude. https://t.co/Kk8bwdv855
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 2, 2017