Trisha Paytas Rants On WWE Fans Following Backlash (Video), Latest News On Cody’s TNA Status

Published On 06/04/2017

– YouTube personality Trisha Paytas, the woman that recently called out Dolph Ziggler, made a new video directed at wrestling fans that attacked her on social media. At one point she stated, “wrestling is so f*cking boring. It’s stupid as f*ck.”

– Brandi Rhodes commented on her husband Cody’s status with Impact Wrestling, noting that he finished his dates with the company months ago:

