Twitter Drama With Sasha Banks and Lana After Comments Made By Melina

There was a bit of Twitter drama between Lana, Sasha Banks and the WWE Universe earlier today after Lana liked a few tweets made by former WWE Women’s Champion Melina. As seen below, the tweets were in reference to Sasha Banks losing to Alicia Fox on this week’s RAW. Lana liked the following tweets by Melina:

People need2 have a broader viewpoint. There's a story being told here & THAT'S what is drawing me in. What if this was why Sasha lost…1/3 — Melina (@RealMelina) May 16, 2017

… This wasn't mind games, it was mocking. It's underestimating ur opponent & fueling her determination to win. 2/3 https://t.co/PcmrRvrBpG — Melina (@RealMelina) May 16, 2017

Thats just one of many possibilities of what could have happened. But it's got people reacting and talking. That's great booking to me. 3/3 — Melina (@RealMelina) May 16, 2017

Fans saw Lana liking these tweets and took it as The Ravishing Russian dissing The Boss. Lana responded to the criticism with this tweet:

Let me clarify when I liked @RealMelina tweets. I think Sasha is a game changer wrestler. I also think this gets more eyes on the story 🙌🏽 https://t.co/PZuMh3vm4E — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 18, 2017

Sasha then tweeted the following, an apparent response to Lana:

"When you are confident in your own talent and abilities you have no reason too tear down others."#LegitBoss — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 18, 2017

Sasha, Summer Rae and some of their friends then started using the “#BL2017” hashtag, which fans are assuming means “Block Lana 2017” after Lana tweeted on how she would block anyone who left negative comments for her: