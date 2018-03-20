Twitter Reacts To Ultimate Deletion On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, WWE aired the Ultimate Deletion Match that saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt.
Senor Benjamin, Reby Sky and Jeff Hardy made an appearance in the match. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to comment on the match and give their reactions to it. You can check it out here:
Tonight was much more than just a professional victory on #RAW for me..
It was an ENORMOUS PERSONAL VICTORY.
I couldn't have done it without YOU, my LOYAL #WOKENWarriors..#UltimateDELETION has been the #1 WORLDWIDE TREND for OVAH an hour now..
Thank you.
Gracias.
Merci. pic.twitter.com/sXj5x5shwq
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
I’m deleted. HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018
I HAVE NO IDEA WTF I JUST SAW…BUT I LIKED IT!
.#FinalDeletion#RAW @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/tLmaByer6b
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 20, 2018
My 2nd original piano arrangement of the night just aired on #RAW. Not to say I told you so, but….
YEAH. pic.twitter.com/mwCQgqa7Vl
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 20, 2018
Now to clean this mess #UltimateDELETION
— Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) March 20, 2018
I was the Agent/Producer for the first Hardy Compound Deletion gimmick. When Matt told me his plans I just said, “Okay,” and stayed my ass at home. 😁😁 Sometimes you got to let artists create their art. Kudos to everyone involved in this maniacal production. Loved it.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 20, 2018