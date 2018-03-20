Twitter Reacts To Ultimate Deletion On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, WWE aired the Ultimate Deletion Match that saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt.

Senor Benjamin, Reby Sky and Jeff Hardy made an appearance in the match. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to comment on the match and give their reactions to it. You can check it out here:

Tonight was much more than just a professional victory on #RAW for me.. It was an ENORMOUS PERSONAL VICTORY. I couldn't have done it without YOU, my LOYAL #WOKENWarriors..#UltimateDELETION has been the #1 WORLDWIDE TREND for OVAH an hour now.. Thank you.

Gracias.

Merci. pic.twitter.com/sXj5x5shwq — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

I’m deleted. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018

My 2nd original piano arrangement of the night just aired on #RAW. Not to say I told you so, but…. YEAH. pic.twitter.com/mwCQgqa7Vl — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 20, 2018

Now to clean this mess #UltimateDELETION — Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) March 20, 2018