Twitter Reacts To Ultimate Deletion On WWE Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, WWE aired the Ultimate Deletion Match that saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt.

Senor Benjamin, Reby Sky and Jeff Hardy made an appearance in the match. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to comment on the match and give their reactions to it. You can check it out here:

