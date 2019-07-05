Two Big Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

SI.com announced the following regarding this Monday’s edition of WWE RAW:

Sports Illustrated has learned this Monday’s Raw will feature a mixed tag team match featuring Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins against Zelina Vega and Andrade.

Raw will also include a match pitting Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner that McMahon gets to choose.

Reigns is teaming with The Undertaker next Sunday at Extreme Rules against McMahon and McIntyre in a no holds barred tag match. If The Undertaker interferes in the match on Raw, then he is automatically removed from Extreme Rules.

WWE confirmed the news with Sports Illustrated, and an official announcement is expected for later this morning.