Two Big Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE.com announced the following:

The bad blood between Pete Dunne, Killian Dain and Damian Priest will boil over when they square off in a Triple Threat Match on NXT. There’s also an incentive added to their battle: The winner will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at Survivor Series.

Officials and security could not contain the three rivals in a wild throwdown last week that saw The Archer of Infamy stand tall. Who will emerge victorious from what is sure to be an all-out brawl with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tomorrow night on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA!

After The Undisputed ERA crashed their SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match last Friday — costing them the opportunity to dethrone The New Day — The Revival will return to NXT tomorrow night looking for payback when they take on NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder were furious after the match, reminding The Undisputed ERA just who’s affairs they meddled in. Now, the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions return to the black-and-gold brand. Will they show O’Reilly & Fish what it means to be top guys, or will The Undisputed ERA give the SmackDown Superstars a preview of what lies ahead at Survivor Series?