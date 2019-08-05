Two Big Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Trish Stratus is scheduled to compete on tonight’s WWE RAW and PWInsider.com is reporting that Trish is also scheduled for tomorrow’s Smackdown Live.

Trish will be teaming up with Natalya to face Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

In addition to that, The IIConics will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and The Kabuki Warriors. This match had initially been rumored for Summerslam.