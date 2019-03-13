Two Big Matches Set For WWE WrestleMania 35 (Videos)

On this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles were set for the Wrestlemania 35 PPV event.

