Two Championship Matches Set For EVOLVE 100

The following was sent to us:

We have so much news. Let’s get to it….



January 18th: We want to start of by thanking everyone who supported EVOLVE and Style Battle last weekend, whether you attended one of the events in person or watched on live iPPV. EVOLVE had more people watching it than it has had in months! Thank you for your support!



January 18th: Time is running out to get your free trial of the Club WWN subscription service. You must sign up by January 31st to get your 1 month free trial. There are no obligations and you can cancel anytime. Watch over 360 events from eight different promotions right now for free. Plus, you’ll start getting all the perks like loyalty points. Sign up for your free trial now at WWNLive.com. Please go to our FAQ section if you need help. If you can’t find the answer to your question, email help@WWNLive.com.



January 18th: EVOLVE surprised everyone by announcing the US only return of Munenori Sawa to EVOLVE on April 5th & 6th and the WWN Supershow on April 6th in New Orleans. Sawa made a huge impression at EVOLVE 1 vs. TJ Perkins and EVOLVE 5 vs. Bryan Danielson. Those matches helped define EVOLVE. WWN officials have been trying to get Sawa back for years. It’ll finally happen during the biggest wrestling week of the year! Go to MoreThanMania.com for all the info, including a great deal on hotels!

January 18th: Munenori Sawa & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher is set for EVOLVE on April 5th in New Orleans. Yes, you read that right. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com.



January 18th: EVOLVE returns to Chicago and Detroit this May! Tickets go on sale at www.TicketFly.com this Monday at noon EST. The info is:



EVOLVE – May 19th – 8pm

Spark Recreation Center

Summit Park District

5700 S. Archer Rd.

Summit, IL 60501



EVOLVE – May 20th – 7pm

Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall

19801 Farmington Rd

Livonia, MI 48152



January 18th: Sports Illustrated broke the news yesterday that two title matches have been signed for EVOLVE 100 on February 17th in Queens, NY. They are:



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. AR Fox



Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com. Join us to celebrate 100 EVOLVE events!



January 18th: WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams in a non-title No Holds Barred Match has been signed for EVOLVE 101 on February 18th in Joppa, MD. If you watched the EVOLVE 99 Recap, you know why this match needs to happen. This issue will finally get settled in the Baltimore area! Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com.



January 18th: We are just getting warmed up. We’ll be back soon with more mind-blowing match announcements and other news. Thank you for all your support!