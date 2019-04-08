Two Female NXT Stars Could Be Joining The WWE Main Roster

During last night’s WrestleMania Kickoff, Carmella outlasted a field of competitors from SmackDown LIVE, Raw and NXT to win the Second Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion tossed Sarah Logan to claim victory.

Of the 17 Superstars to compete in the Second Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, two represented NXT: Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there have discussions on promoting LeRae and Sane to the main roster. An immediate promotion, however, is not definite.

WWE officials made plans for LeRae and Sane to work a SmackDown house show loop last month before ultimately canceling their bookings.