Two Former Writers Defend WWE Creative Team From Fan Criticism

By
Andrew Ravens
-

There are some instances where the WWE creative team gets a bad wrap from fans over storylines that are presented on television. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has final say on anything creative, which is something to keep in mind.

Tom Casiello responded to comments that the WWE creative team was responsible for Finn Balor’s LGBT entrance and attire at Wrestlemania 34 while Jimmy Jacobs also gave his thoughts. They sent out the following tweets:

