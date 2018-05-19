Two Former WWE Stars Appearing At Tonight’s MCW Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

MCW “Spring Fever” with Adam Rose & Rosa Mendes in Hampstead, MD 5/19!



MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling brings pro wrestling action at “Spring Fever” THIS SATURDAY, May 19 to North Carroll High School, 4400 Panther DR in Hampstead, MD featuring former WWE superstars Adam Rose and Rosa Mendes.



Including:

– Adam Rose vs. one-half of the former MCW Tag Team champions and Cartel member Joe Keys

– Rosa Mendes vs. Gia Scott

– MCW Heavyweight champion Bruiser vs. King Ryan McBride with Andy Binebrg

– MCW Rage TV champion Greg Excellent vs. Bo Nekoda

– Brandon Scott vs. John Skyler

– The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz, Sexy Steve) vs. Dionne Epps and Tommy Seto

– Rayo vs. Lor Diaz

– Lance Anoa’i and Elroy Smoove vs. GThe Bomb Squad

…and more!



Doors open with a meet and greet at 6 p.m., bell time 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Manchester Wrestling.



Tickets and information available now at MCWProWrestling.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/2029129777375256.



facebook.com/mcwprowrestling – twitter.com/mcwwrestling – instagram.com/mcwprowrestling