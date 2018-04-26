Two Former WWE Superstars In Town For Greatest Royal Rumble

PWinsider.com is reporting that two former WWE superstars have arrived for the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Shawn Daivari and Hornswoggle are in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the show, according to the report. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if they will be wrestling in the 50-Man Royal Rumble match.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later.