Two Former WWE Women’s Champions Contacted For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE has contacted former Women’s Champions Molly Holly and Michelle McCool about competing in the 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match, according to PWInsider.

WWE sources tell PWInsider that Holly has agreed to compete in the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, Jan. 28. Her last match took place in 2009 in the 25-Diva Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25. She now serves as a female coach at The Academy School of Professional Wrestling in Minneapolis, Minnesota owned by Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari.

McCool has not yet agreed to compete in the Royal Rumble Match as it was only noted that she spoke to WWE officials about it. During a recent interaction with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on Twitter, McCool indicated that she would be interested in returning for a match after retiring from the squared circle in 2011.