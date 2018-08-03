Two Hard-Hitting Matches Signed For EVOLVE Shows This Weekend

The following was sent to us:

We are only one day away from the start of the EVOLVE/PROGRESS double header tour. Yesterday, we looked at EVOLVE in Philly on Saturday. Today, we have a quickie preview for this Sunday in Melrose, MA plus other items. Let’s get to it….

August 3rd: We have two more match announcements for EVOLVE This Sunday in Melrose, MA. Just signed are JD Drake vs. Dom Garrini and Anthony Henry vs. Jon Davis. These promise to bring intense, physical matches to the Boston area this Sunday!

August 3rd: Sports Illustrated had some interesting words from EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle. Will he walk out of this Saturday in Philly or August 11th in Chicago as EVOLVE Champion?

August 3rd: It was a special atmosphere when EVOLVE 107 was in Melrose, MA last month. EVOLVE is already back with the ramifications of EVOLVE 107. Here is a quickie preview of the card:

WWN & EVOLVE Wrestling present

EVOLVE 109

Sunday, August 5th, 2018

Belltime – 4:00 PM EDT

Melrose Memorial Hall

590 Main Street

Melrose, MA 02176

WWN Championship Match

Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Darby Allin

Janela is set for his first WWN Title defense after his shocking victory. It might be a short reign as Allin is more determined than ever to get gold. You know both men will put everything on the line. Can Darby finally realize his dream?

Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Match

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory

Theory left Riddle laying after Riddle’s EVOLVE Title defense last time in Melrose, Now fans in the Boston area will get to see this 1st-time-ever match in EVOLVE between two of the most buzzworthy talents on the independents. Who will win this battle of champions and solidify themselves as the next big thing?

No Holds Barred

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams

EVOLVE 107 saw Stokely try to institute his “Catch Point Rules” in Williams vs. Dickinson. Williams was having nothing of Hathaway’s vision of Catch Point and was immediately DQ’ed. This time there will be no disqualifications because there are No Holds Barred. Who will win this chapter of the Catch Point war?

Grudge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. Josh Briggs

Last time in Melrose, Hathaway offered Briggs a contract to join Catch Point. Briggs sent a message by turning down the deal with force. Now Stokely is sending Jaka for revenge. Will Catch Point reign in Melrose?

Special Attraction Match

Shane Strickland vs. Saieve Al Sabah

Al Sabah made a huge impression in his EVOLVE debut at EVOLVE 107. He returns to Melrose with buzz. He will get an even bigger opportunity when he steps foot in the ring with one of the best going today in Strickland. In fact, Strickland might enter this match as EVOLVE Champion. Can Saieve keep the momentum going?

Special Challenge Match #1

Anthony Henry vs. Jon Davis

Both men are looking to climb the singles ranks. They each need the victory, Who will win this potentially hard-hitting bout?

Special Challenge Match #2

JD Drake vs. Dom Garrini

Drake will focus on his singles career in EVOLVE now. He is faced with a tough test in Hathaway’s muscle Garrini. Who will be victorious?

Plus more to be signed with AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk, The End and others!

