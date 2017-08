Two Mae Young Classic Competitors Debut For NXT (Photos and Video)

Mae Young Classic competitors Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler made their respective NXT in-ring debuts against each other at tonight’s live event in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The team of Sane, Aliyah and Dakota Kai beat Baszler, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce after Sane hit her diving elbow on Billie Kay for the win, as seen here.

The reason I dropped by – @KairiSaneWWE flying elbowdrop 👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/WmnUzZWAUN — Rob Naylor (@NINaylor) August 11, 2017

@kairisane_wwe makes her #WWENXT Florida debut in #NXTSTPetersburg! And she brought along some friends! @dakotakai_wwe @aliyahwwe A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT