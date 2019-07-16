Two Matches And Daniel Bryan Announcement Confirmed For SmackDown

— The Kabuki Warriors are finally getting their shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WWE has announced that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Asuka and Kairi Sane on tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. Asuka and Sane earned the title shot after defeating The IIconics at a WWE SmackDown live event in Tokyo, Japan on June 29.

There was an angle on SmackDown last week where The IIconics avoided having their match against Asuka and Sane that night by claiming that Kay was too sick to wrestle.

This isn’t the only women’s tag team match as Ember Moon and a mystery partner will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. This match got set up during a backstage segment last week.

WWE is also hyping a segment for tonight where Daniel Bryan will make a career-altering announcement that “will change the course of his career and shake SmackDown LIVE to its core.”

Bryan and Rowan lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules, with Big E and Xavier Woods defeating them and Heavy Machinery in a Triple Threat Match. Bryan cut a post-match promo where he said he has to aim higher and go “where Daniel Bryan has not gone before.”

Shane McMahon will also host a town hall meeting after Kevin Owens called him out last week for taking up TV time from other WWE Superstars. Shane will allow Superstars to air any and all complaints and grievances.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE takes place at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.