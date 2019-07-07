Two Matches and Segment Announced For WWE SmackDown

WWE has made a few announcements for this Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, which is the final episode before WWE Extreme Rules.

In a non-title match, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will face Shinsuke Nakamura. On the June 25 episode of SmackDown LIVE, Nakamura interrupted Kayla Braxton’s interview with Finn Balor and indicated that he wants the Intercontinental Championship.

A match between Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens will also take place after they brief partnership imploded last Tuesday.

Ziggler and Owens faced Heavy Machinery in the main event, which carried the stipulation that the winning team would get added to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules. Near the end of the match, Ziggler accidentally nailed Owens with the superkick. The inadvertent strike allowed Otis and Tucker to obliterate Owens with the Compactor to seal their entry into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules.

A frustrated Ziggler confronted “KO” after the defeat, but Owens turned the tables by dropping Dolph with a Stunner and boldly redeclaring that SmackDown is his show.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan’s mission to have the tag team division take center stage will enter its next phase this Tuesday night when the first-ever SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit takes place.

Bryan and Rowan, Big E and Xavier Woods, and Heavy Machinery, the three teams that will square off for the titles at Extreme Rules, will all be present.