Two Matches And Segment Set For Tonight’s SmackDown Live

WWE announced through a preview article on their website that Jinder Mahal will face Randy Orton in a singles match and WWE Champion AJ Styles will wrestle Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match on tonight’s SmackDown Live.

They also announced a segment between WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott to hype their match at Fastlane. WWE wrote the following for the segment:

“With Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott both holding victories over their rival’s two closest allies, there’s only “one to go” for each Superstar when they clash for The Queen’s SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

But before they lock up on Sunday, the two rivals will come face to face on SmackDown LIVE. What will the champion and the leader of The Riott Squad have to say? Will they be able to keep from brawling before their championship showdown?”