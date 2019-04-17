Two Matches Announced For AEW Fight For The Fallen

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event will take place on Saturday, July 13th in Jacksonville, Florida at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater. The venue, which has a seating capacity of 5,500, announced that the pre-sale begins tomorrow with the code AEWFIGHT.

So far, Kenny Omega vs. Cima and Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie have been announced for the card.

