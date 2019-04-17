Two Matches Announced For AEW Fight For The Fallen

AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event will take place on Saturday, July 13th in Jacksonville, Florida at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater. The venue, which has a seating capacity of 5,500, announced that the pre-sale begins tomorrow with the code AEWFIGHT.
So far, Kenny Omega vs. Cima and Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie have been announced for the card.
