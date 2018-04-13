Two Matches Announced For Impact Wrestling’s Redemption PPV

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches the Redemption PPV. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner will take on LAX for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. Also, Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose vs. oVe in a House of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match.

Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. Here is the updated card:

Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr.

X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Eli Drake & Scott Steiner

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Allie vs. Su Yung

House of Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose vs. oVe