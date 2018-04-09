Two Matches Announced For WWE Backlash

WWE has announced two matches for the Backlash PPV. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns in a singles match and Seth Rollins defending the Intercontinental Title against The Miz.

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz