Two Matches Announced For WWE RAW

Two matches have been announced for tonight’s post-WWE Stomping Grounds episode of Raw, which takes place at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

New United States Champion Ricochet will take on AJ Styles in a non-title match. A 2-on-1 Handicap Match is also set to take place as Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon will face Roman Reigns.

Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds to win the United States Championship. There was a segment later in the pay-per-view where Ricochet was taking part in a photo shoot. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Styles confronted him, with Styles saying he would see Ricochet on Raw.

McIntyre and McMahon vs. Reigns was announced by McMahon after Reigns defeated McIntyre at Stomping Grounds. McMahon got involved in the match and pulled the referee out of the ring after Reigns hit a spear. McMahon then hit a Coast-to-Coast dropkick on Reigns, but there was no referee to count the pin. Reigns kicked out at two when McMahon threw the referee back in. Reigns hit a Superman Punch on McIntyre, threw McMahon out of the ring, and gave McIntyre another spear to win the match.