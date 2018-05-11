Two Matches Booked For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.
First, DJZ and Andrew Everett will challenge Eli Drake and Scott Steiner for the Impact World Tag Team Titles after beating LAX to earn this opportunity.
The other match that has been revealed is Tessa Blanchard taking on Kiera Hogan after she Hogan during her match last week against Taya Valkyrie.
NEXT WEEK – @_AndrewEverett and @IAmDJZ have been really impressive as a team. Can they go all the way as they challenge @TheEliDrake and Scott Steiner for the World Tag Team Championships? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/iJguHfvHN1
NEXT WEEK – @Tess_Blanchard makes her IMPACT in-ring debut as she faces @HoganKnowsBest3. Will she back up all the talking she's done in the last few weeks? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/0XHbaADF6b
