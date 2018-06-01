Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.
Those matches are Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan facing off in a no rope, no referee, no rules match that takes place in the woods and LAX getting another crack at Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee.
.@TheEddieEdwards doesn't want a wrestling ring. He doesn't want a match. He just wants to fight @TheSamiCallihan. And they will do it next week. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/kEGbqZ4HUH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018